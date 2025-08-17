Parents in custody after 2-year-old found roaming alone in south Bexar County, sheriff’s office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two parents are in custody after a 2-year-old child was found roaming alone in a diaper in south Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the call just before 11 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Eutrophic Circle.

The child was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation precautions, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators are interviewing the parents to determine whether any criminal activity occurred.

Child Protective Services has been notified of the case, BCSO said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

