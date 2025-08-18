Skip to main content
Somerset ISD community shares excitement for new school year

Ernie Zuniga, Anchor/Reporter

KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga stopped by Somerset ISD on Monday, the first day of classes, and spoke to educators and staff members who shared their excitement for the new school year.

WATCH: First-year principal of Barrera Veterans Elementary shares excitement for new school year

WATCH: Somerset HS volleyball coach shares how team has been preparing ahead of first day of school

