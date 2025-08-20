Skunk tests positive for rabies in Fair Oaks Ranch, city says

FAIR OAKS RANCH, Texas – A skunk tested positive for rabies in Fair Oaks Ranch, according to city officials.

In a Facebook post, the city of Fair Oaks Ranch said Animal Care Services confirmed the rabies case on Wednesday afternoon.

Recommended Videos

Authorities were dispatched and removed the skunk at the Cibolo Trail entrance off of Battle Intense.

“It’s not unusual for City staff to come across wild animals with rabies during the summer months,” the post stated.

Rabies is a virus spread through an animal’s saliva that can infect mammals, including wildlife, pets and humans, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The virus is fatal if not treated before symptoms occur.

To protect families and pets, city officials provided the following recommendations:

Check yards for wild animals before letting pets outside.

Never approach or feed wild animals.

Ensure dogs and cats are up to date on rabies vaccinations, as required by state law and city of Fair Oaks Ranch code of ordinances.

Consider protecting livestock and domestic ferrets by vaccinating them against rabies.

If bitten or scratched by any animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, then seek medical attention to be assessed for a rabies exposure.

Report animal bites and suspected rabid animals to Animal Control at 830-249-8645.

Read also: