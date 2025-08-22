Army veteran’s ‘Hill to Die On’ artwork sheds light on health risks from burn pits

SAN ANTONIO – For one U.S. Army veteran, art is a way to give back. His paintbrush and vision are his new weapons after serving his country during the global war on terrorism.

Abraham “Ghost” Cazares served in Iraq and Afghanistan from 2008-2016. Since then, Cazares has found a way to express himself through art. He’s worked with Grunt Style and numerous companies and organizations as his artwork has developed.

During Thanksgiving break in 2024, Cazares completed a mural next to the VFW Post 76 at 10 10th Street north of downtown San Antonio. This mural was years in the making and was featured during KSAT’s one-hour news special focused on the 50th anniversary of the Fall of Saigon.

Since then, Cazares found inspiration for another project, one that hits home in a specific way.

“I still have that spirit of a soldier,” Cazares explained. “That soldier needs a mission, and this is one of my missions here.”

Burn Pits 360

Many veterans who served anytime from the first Gulf War through Iraq and Afghanistan, and even as far back as the war in Vietnam, can tell you about burn pits during their deployment. Even if they weren’t right next to one, the smoke and smell were hard to avoid.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, materials such as chemicals, paints, medical waste, metal, munitions and plastics, among other things, would be burned in these pits.

The resulting airborne hazards like smoke and air pollution can cause short-term and long-term health issues, including at least 40 different kinds of cancers, melanomas and leukemias according to the VA and the National Archives.

“The quickest and cheapest way for the U.S. military to get rid of all that waste is to dig giant landfills outside all the bases and light it all on fire,” Cazares said. “I still remember the smell of burning tires and burning plastic and burning ammo and burning trash and diesel fuel and battery acid and all kinds of equipment.”

Cazares explained that he and his fellow soldiers felt symptoms from the exposure to the burn pits in 2011 when they returned from Iraq, including breathing complications and coughing up debris for a few weeks.

It’s that experience that led Cazares to help out the nonprofit Burn Pits 360 when they made contact over the summer.

Burn Pits 360 was founded by U.S. Army veteran Le Roy Torres and his wife, Rosie, after Le Roy experienced delays and denial of benefits for his illnesses from exposure to toxic fumes in Iraq in 2007-2008.

The organization from Robstown offers an independent registry for veterans and current service members suffering from burn pit exposure. Burn Pits 360 also works to improve post-deployment health outcomes for service members who struggle to receive proper medical care.

The organization has 9,000 people registered through its website. More than 1 million veterans have applied for benefits since the passing of the PACT Act, a law that expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.

A new ‘Hill to Die On’

For Cazares, one of his latest paintings, “Hill to Die On,” aims to tear down some stigmas that veterans hold on to and, at the same time, send a message to soldiers who refuse to receive help.

“You would never take yourself out of the fight,” Cazares said when asked why soldiers hesitate to report injuries or illnesses. “Everybody is depending on you. That’s a normal part of the culture as it’s happening. You have to change that mentality that ‘I don’t need any help, I’m going to keep this all in, I’m weak if I get treatment for it’ - that all needs to go away. That’s what’s harming us. That’s what’s killing us.”

When asked what message he would send to current service members who think they can withstand anything in their youth, Cazares said, “Those ailments, they may not bother you right now, but think long-term, think 20 years from now, how you’re going to feel if nothing gets done about it.“

Cazares used paint rollers for the red stripes of the American flag in this latest artwork, and his own dog tag as the stars. The Capitol building in the lower right corner honors the five nights that members of Burn Pits 360 and veterans slept on its steps in Washington, D.C., and urged politicians to pass the PACT Act in 2022.

This painting will be sold during a silent auction in October, benefitting Burn Pits 360.

“I’m not a rich philanthropist type or trying to look good or a politician looking for a photo op. I’m not any of those things. I’m an artist, I’m a veteran and I actually legitimately want to help out in this fight,” he said.

A moment to ‘celebrate’

The upcoming gala is far from a traditional celebration. It’s meant to recognize the hard work that has gotten them this far after 15 years, and the road ahead for those continuing to suffer.

The inaugural Gala of Valor: A Tribute to Service & Sacrifice will be held on Oct. 12 at the Bullock Texas State History Museum, located at 1800 Congress Ave. in Austin.

The evening will include a reception, a 20-minute documentary screening, speakers, veterans and celebrity advocates.

Registration for the gala ends at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept.30. Those interested in purchasing tickets can buy them here.

If you would like to see this artwork painted by Cazares for yourself, it’s currently on display at the VFW Post 76 until Sept. 7. It will then be on display in Pflugerville for one month.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for more than 22 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com