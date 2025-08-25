Multiple agencies battle house fire in Pleasanton, Atascosa County Fire Marshal says

The fire was reported on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, in the 200 block of Everitt Road.

PLEASANTON, Texas – Multiple agencies are battling a house fire in Pleasanton, according to the Atascosa County Fire Marshal.

The fire was reported Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Everitt Road.

In a Facebook post, the Atascosa County Fire Marshal said the Pleasanton Fire Department, along with the Leming, Jourdanton, Poteet and Atascosa-Bexar County Line volunteer fire departments, are responding to the fire.

Photos posted by the Atascosa County Fire Marshal appear to show the house was fully engulfed and destroyed.

No injuries have been reported.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

