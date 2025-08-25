BCSO investigating after woman found shot in head on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found shot in the head on the Southeast Side.

The shooting happened at approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 15500 block of Henze Road, not far from Southton Road and Interstate 37.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said a 35-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were collecting scrap metal at the property when an argument between them started.

Shortly after, witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots. Authorities found the woman alive in a silver Toyota truck with a gunshot wound to her head.

She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Salazar said.

Salazar said a gun was found in the Toyota.

Several witnesses were detained for questioning. The 67-year-old man was also detained as a person of interest, Salazar said.

The man and woman are possibly in a romantic relationship, and neither live at the property, Salazar said. It appears the house on the property is vacant since it is boarded up, Salazar said.

Nobody has been charged in the shooting as the investigation is ongoing.

Salazar said that it is unclear whether the shooting occurred in the vehicle or elsewhere on the property.

BCSO asked that nearby residents on Henze Road provide any video footage from this morning that can help the investigation.

The sheriff’s office can be reached at 210-335-6000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

