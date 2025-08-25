Focused SAPD effort reduces crime at Rigsby Avenue apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are reporting lower violent crime numbers one year after launching a focused crime reduction program at specific hotspots across the city.

One key location targeted was an apartment complex on Rigsby Avenue. According to police data, violent crime there dropped 50%, and trespassing calls stopped entirely. Overall, the program led to a 22% decrease in violent crime across targeted hotspots, with a 6% decline in neighboring communities.

Sylvia Maciel, manager at Rosemont at Highland Park Apartments, said the program’s impact has been noticeable since they joined a year ago.

“Before, we had a lot of gang members, teenagers with guns, shootings day and night,” Maciel said. “Families were afraid to come outside. Once we started going at it full force, it made a big difference. People came out, kids played and community activities picked up.”

Tenant Alma Zepeda noticed the change, too.

“People used to fight and yell, but now it’s calm,” Zepeda said.

Management pledged to enforce lease rules strictly, evicting those sheltering criminals. They also invested thousands of dollars to install a privacy fence, add more lighting and trim bushes and trees for better visibility.

An SAPD SAFFE officer regularly patrolled the complex, promptly reporting suspicious activity and trespassers to management, which helped keep the community informed and safer.

Though crime hasn’t disappeared, Maciel acknowledged it’s an ongoing effort.

“Crime is everywhere,” she said. “Some areas more than others.”

While the complex was recently sold to a new company, it remains to be seen if crime reductions will hold over in the long term.