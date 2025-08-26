Man admits to shooting his girlfriend at vacant home in southeast Bexar County, BCSO says

Eddy Lee Dacy, 67, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to BCSO.

SAN ANTONIO – A 67-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly admitted to shooting his girlfriend on Monday outside an apparent vacant home in southeast Bexar County, the sheriff’s office said.

Eddy Lee Dacy was booked into the Bexar County jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, BCSO stated.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 15500 block of Henze Road, not far from Interstate 37 and Southton Road.

Deputies discovered the woman injured in a Toyota truck in front of the house. The sheriff’s office said she was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the woman remains hospitalized. BCSO said that hospital staff are “optimistic.” However, there have not been any improvements or changes in her condition.

BCSO said that Dacy admitted to shooting the woman while investigators were interviewing him. He allegedly said that the gun fired “during a struggle.”

Two guns were seized from Dacy’s truck, including the one that was used in the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Neither the woman nor Dacy lived at the home, Salazar said, but they were apparently at the property collecting scrap metal when they began to argue.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told KSAT that people break down scrap metal on the property, leaving behind non-recyclable trash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

