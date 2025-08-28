Boil water notice issued for Devine residents until further notice

DEVINE, Texas – A boil water notice has been issued for residents in the City of Devine until further notice, according to a news release.

The notice was issued for an infrastructure improvement project that required a water main repair, the release stated.

Recommended Videos

Even though the repairs have been completed, a city administrator said Devine’s water system is still repressurizing.

Residents are encouraged to boil water before drinking, cooking, brushing their teeth, and for any other purpose that may require water.

The city administrator said they will provide an update once the pressure is restored and sampling confirms that the water is safe for consumption.

Read also