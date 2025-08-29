SAPD officers shoot, kill man who pointed shotgun at them, police chief says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers shot and killed a 41-year-old man who fired a shotgun in the air on the East Side, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

Police responded to a call for shots fired after 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Cherry Street.

McManus said the man, who’s a nearby resident, was involved in an altercation with two drivers on the road.

The man went home to retrieve a shotgun before firing multiple shots in the air, McManus stated.

According to McManus, the man pointed the shotgun at officers responding to the scene. As a result, the chief said that the officers shot and killed the man in his backyard.

The man did not fire gunshots directly at the officers.

The officers who shot the man have around six years of service with the department, McManus said.

The man killed had a history of disturbance calls prior to Friday and was alone at the home when the shooting happened, according to McManus.

The two drivers he confronted are cooperating with authorities as the investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.