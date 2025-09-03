$91M East Side apartment project moves forward with key review

An updated rendering of Central at Commerce, a mixed-income project eyed for the East Side. (Evolve Architects)

SAN ANTONIO – An effort to add density to the East Side is approaching a design review.

Central at Commerce, a mixed-income apartment building planned for the East Side, is on the docket for the Historic and Design Review Commission (HDRC). Opportunity Home and Indiana developer The Annex Group are planning 279 units at a presently vacant lot at 1231 E. Commerce St., expecting to spend around $91 million to place housing east of St. Paul Square. Construction is planned to begin in February 2026.

Recommended Videos

One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments would be offered between 30% and 70% area median income (AMI). The developer is applying for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs’ 4% low-income housing tax credits, seeking $41 million over 10 years.

Evolve Architects, the design firm involved, wrote to the Office of Historic Preservation that the project would contribute to a “cohesive cityscape” in the urban core.

“The proposed seven-story height complements the scale of nearby buildings, avoiding an overwhelming presence on the edge of the downtown district while still contributing to the density of the city center to best serve the community,” the unsigned letter read.

The firm said building materials will match the historical context of the area, incorporating brick and stone, as well as large windows.

“The overall goal is to create a structure that complements the neighborhood’s character while offering a fresh perspective on urban living with respect to the future potential of the community,” the firm said. “Large windows and storefront systems at the street level ensure an active and engaging presence, contributing to the vibrancy of downtown.”

HDRC plans to evaluate the case at its Sept. 17 meeting.

Read more of this story at the San Antonio Business Journal website.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.