Alamodome tells concert-goers to plan ahead for The Weeknd concert

SAN ANTONIO – The Weeknd is coming to the Alamo City on Wednesday evening, and if you want to attend, the Alamodome said you should plan ahead.

The venue is projecting more than 43,000 fans to attend the concert, as part of his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour. The event is to begin at 7 p.m., according to a press release.

While parking is available at the Alamodome, it is limited. However, VIA plans to have a Park & Ride option available for the event.

Park and Ride services will be available at the following locations:

3026 Sidney Brooks Street, near the Brooks Transit Center

3205 East Houston Street near the Frost Bank Center

151 Crossroads Boulevard, at the Crossroads Park and Ride

According to VIA, the service to the Alamodome will operate starting at 5 p.m., and the return service will run for one hour after the event concludes.

The fee is $1.30 each way ($2.60 round trip), with discounts available for students and seniors. Additionally, reduced fare will be honored. Free parking is available at all transit centers.

You can also reserve off-site parking through ParkWhiz, the release said. This site controls more than 25 lots within a five-mile radius of the Alamodome.

The release said ParkWhiz allows you to prepay for parking online through their website and via Ticketmaster at checkout. Prices vary based on proximity to the Alamodome.

Ride share is available to and from the Alamodome, with a dedicated location available at Lot D on the west side of IH-37 and Highway 281.

The Alamodome will open parking starting at 2 p.m. for lots A, B and C on a first-come, first-served basis. The release said parking costs $60 and can only be paid by credit card. Lot A is for ADA parking, and Lot C is for Suite-holders.

The venue said the doors will open at 5 p.m. for the concert. However, the H-E-B Plaza will open at 3 p.m. for early shopping and food and beverage availability.

You can find downtown street and lane closures with our Traffic Authority or the city’s website.

There is additional available downtown parking in San Antonio. More information can be found here.