State unemployment assistance application period extended for flood victims

The Hunt Store in Hunt, Texas following the Fourth of July flooding in the Hill Country.

The Texas Workforce Commission has extended the deadline for Disaster Unemployment Assistance applications after receiving federal approval, according to a news release.

Those seeking unemployment assistance will now have until Sept. 29 to submit applications.

The announcement comes after the application for federal assistance programs was extended.

Workers or self-employed people who are unable to work due to damage from severe storms may be eligible for benefits in the following counties:

Burnet

Guadalupe

Kerr

Kimble

McCulloch

Menard

San Saba

Tom Green

Travis

Williamson

People who qualify may apply online on the commission’s website or by calling 800-939-6631.

