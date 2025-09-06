State unemployment assistance application period extended for flood victims

The Texas Workforce Commission has extended the deadline for Disaster Unemployment Assistance applications after receiving federal approval, according to a news release.
Those seeking unemployment assistance will now have until Sept. 29 to submit applications.
The announcement comes after the application for federal assistance programs was extended.
Workers or self-employed people who are unable to work due to damage from severe storms may be eligible for benefits in the following counties:
- Burnet
- Guadalupe
- Kerr
- Kimble
- McCulloch
- Menard
- San Saba
- Tom Green
- Travis
- Williamson
People who qualify may apply online on the commission’s website or by calling 800-939-6631.
