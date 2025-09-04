Assistance application period extended for flood victims, small businesses

(Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - The Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters is photographer in Washington, May 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Extensions were announced on Wednesday for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Those seeking federal assistance programs now have until Sept. 28 to apply for funds from FEMA and loans from the Small Business Administration.

FEMA assistance is available to homeowners and renters affected by the Hill Country floods in the following counties:

Burnet

Guadalupe

Kerr

Kimble

McCulloch

Menard

San Saba

Tom Green

Travis

Williamson

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the fastest way to apply for FEMA assistance is on DisasterAssistance.gov. Applications can also be made on the FEMA mobile app or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

The Small Business Administration provides low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, nonprofit organizations and businesses of all sizes.

Applications for Small Business Administration loans can be found on its website, by calling 800-659-2955 or emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

