‘It’s disappointing’: Governor Abbott absent at small business disaster recovery event in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott’s Small Business Disaster Recovery Fair hosted more than 200 Texas Hill Country business owners Thursday afternoon.

The governor himself did not make an appearance, despite this announcement from his office stating he would give “keynote remarks.”

Instead, business owners showed up, made connections with other business owners and local leaders and received access to resources to get back on their feet.

“Hell” is how one business owner described the last month and a half since the deadly July Fourth flood.

Lorena Guillen, owner of Howdy’s and the Blue Oak RV Park, is trying to get back on her feet as she struggles to find financial support for her businesses.

“It has been absolutely the most horrible times of my life,” Guillen said. “We have 100 percent total loss.”

AJ Nelson, who owns the Vintage Hair Company in Ingram and Jennyth Peterson, who worked at the Hill Country Arts Foundation, are also both dealing with major losses.

“It’s been crazy,” Nelson said.

Attendees hoped to see and hear from the governor, but he did not attend.

“It’s disappointing,” Guillen said about the governor’s absence. “Obviously, it’s always much better to see him here and hear him speak. Actions speak louder than words.”

Guillen said the lack of attendance from the governor is just one of her frustrations. She owns businesses in Kerrville, Ingram and Kerr County.

Gullen said she was hoping more leaders would support the event.

“There is only representatives for the City of Kerrville,” Guillen said. “There is no officials from the City of Ingram and there is no official that I see representing Kerr County.”

The business owners KSAT spoke with said they are thankful for what they’ve received so far, but every day is an uphill battle for them.

“I love where I work and I just want to help put it back together again,” Peterson said.

The business owners said their rebuild costs range from $35,000 to $2.5 million.

“We’ve been lucky,” Guillen said. “We’ve being getting little grants here and there. The Kerrville Chamber of Commerce has been the largest grant that we have received.”

Guillen said she’s hopeful more grants become available, or the Small Business Association lowers loan interest rates from the current offers of 4-8 percent interest on up to $2 million loans.

