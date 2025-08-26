Kerrville City Council to provide update on flood recovery efforts

(Ashley Landis, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Kerrville City Council is expected to provide an update on the July 4 flooding during a Tuesday afternoon meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m., and it will be livestreamed in this article.

Delays are possible; if there’s no livestream available, check back at a later time.

City Manager Dalton Rice and Assistant City Manager Michael Hornes are expected to give an update on the status of recovery efforts and the city’s continuing response.

Economic Development Manager Kelly Hagemeier is expected to give an update on the community recovery.

