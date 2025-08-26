Skip to main content
Local News

Kerrville City Council to provide update on flood recovery efforts

Meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday will be livestreamed in this article

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

FILE - An American flag is placed on a stump flies in Kerrville, Texas on July 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, file) (Ashley Landis, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

KERRVILLE, Texas(Update: The meeting is over. Please check back for more livestreams on KSAT.com.)

The Kerrville City Council is expected to provide an update on the July 4 flooding during a Tuesday afternoon meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m., and it will be livestreamed in this article.

Delays are possible; if there’s no livestream available, check back at a later time.

City Manager Dalton Rice and Assistant City Manager Michael Hornes are expected to give an update on the status of recovery efforts and the city’s continuing response.

Economic Development Manager Kelly Hagemeier is expected to give an update on the community recovery.

