Business owner assists Kerr community after catastrophic flood with free vehicle repairs, oil changes

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Adrian Wollney owns Riverhills Automotive Services Center in Kerrville and has recently invested in a mobile garage truck.

The mobile unit was helpful on July 4 when the Guadalupe River flooded.

“There’s going to be a lot of debris on the roads. And if you drive vehicles over nails and debris, you’re going to have issues,” Wollney said. “You’re going to get flat tires; you’re going to have broken things.”

Wollney parked the mobile unit at the Ingram Volunteer Fire Department and got to work.

“I sat up there for five days, and I serviced all of the emergency vehicles for no charge,” he said. “Second thing, I came to Hunt, where the post office used to be. And I tell you, I worked on 10 cars in the morning and 10 cars in the afternoon, never asked anybody what their name was, just asked them what their concern was.”

Wollney said it was the least he could do to help his neighborhood during the catastrophic flood.

“Because I’m not the person that can go and find a victim, but I can help you find victims and you can help the families of our community,” Wollney said.

The work has slowed down, but Wollney continues to assist those who lost their vehicles and were given cars that are not in the best shape.

“He was a flood victim. And I looked at the car, and if you look at these tires, these tires are so cracked up that I wouldn’t even recommend driving this car to Kerrville. So I bought them four tires,” Wollney said. “The car’s been sitting in somebody’s garage for five years. And then the car, you know, it’s like anything else, you neglect it, it goes bad.”

Wollney is also offering free oil changes to first responders in Kerr County.

“Yes, and the Ingram Fire Department donated me a bunch of oil, and I’m going to do free fire service for fire trucks and firemen’s vehicles with that oil as long as supplies last for free,” he said.

Wollney grew up in San Antonio but fell in love with Kerrville. He decided to make it his home and open a business there.

He told KSAT that many businesses are quietly helping people affected by the flood.

“This is the community I choose to live in and this is the community that I love,” Wollney said.

