Hill Country residents want safety, local economy balanced with implementation of camp flood safety laws

AUSTIN, Texas – Two months after the Hill Country floods, Gov. Greg Abbott signed two pieces of legislation outlining new safety requirements for summer camps.

The governor was surrounded by several families of the 27 children who died at Camp Mystic on the Fourth of July.

“Every child who goes to camp should come home to their families,” Abbott said. “No parent should ever have to outlive their child or endure this kind of loss.”

“Through these laws we’re doing more than just changing campgrounds in Texas,” Abbott continued. “We’re changing the future for our children and for their families.”

The measures intended to make camps safer are also raising concerns about potential economic consequences to the Hill Country.

Camp Rio Vista, one of the camps impacted by the legislation, said it will have to no longer use one of its cabins.

“Although these cabins were not damaged in the recent flooding and did not pose risks to campers, updated guidelines require their retirement,” the camp said in a newsletter, which was later obtained by KSAT. “This change results in the loss of 144 camper spots for the summer. This additional financial burden comes on top of the significant challenges we are already facing as part of our recovery.”

The signing comes after Vista and two other camps, Waldemar and Stewart, asked legislators to amend the legislation to remove a provision that prohibits cabins in floodplains. Camp Mystic was not part of the letter.

The amendment did not pass.

The camps argued the cost of rebuilding would be too great and could force them to cease operations.

Local business owners said that the camps are vital to the community’s economy.

“A lot of the local stores and eateries have a big summer because of the camps,” said Courtney Ward, owner of General Rental Center in Ingram.

Leigh-Ann Aiken, an Air Evac worker who survived the Fourth of July flood, supports the increased safety measures while acknowledging the camps’ existing safety protocols.

“I feel like the more safety regulations the better,” Aiken said. “That being said, I work for Air Evac. I’ve been to some of the safety training at ranches and camps in the area, and I know a lot of attention is paid to that.”

Bobby Templeton, West Kerr Chamber of Commerce president, said the community can balance safety requirements with economic sustainability.

“Keeping kids, campers and adults safe: there is nothing more important than that,” Templeton said.

If camps begin to struggle, Templeton said he was confident community support would be forthcoming through fundraising efforts.

“I know that we as a community could put our heads together and come up with a good solution,” Ward said.

What is included in the new laws?

On Friday, Abbott signed three bills into law: House Bill 1, Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 3.

Seven other bills were passed by lawmakers in the weeks and months after the floods.

House Bill 1

Will require camps to submit emergency plans to the state

Camp staff must train campers on flood emergencies

Camps must install emergency warning systems

Senate Bill 1

Will prohibit cabins within the floodplain

Mandates cabins to display evacuation routes in the event of an emergency

Requires ladders on cabins for rooftop access

Senate Bill 3

Will see the governor’s office establish and administer a grant program to facilitate cost coverage for installing outdoor warning sirens to municipalities, counties and other governmental entities

The governor could transfer funding and authority to a state agency to carry out the grant program

