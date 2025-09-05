Gov. Greg Abbott signs camp safety bills into law, surrounded by Camp Mystic families

AUSTIN, Texas – Joined by a throng of lawmakers and the families of flood victims from Camp Mystic, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed three flood and camp safety bills into law.

The bills will require more detailed emergency plans and mandates on cabins near the floodplain.

Friday’s signing comes after a marathon sprint of two special sessions and pleas from families of the victims.

More than 100 people across Texas died in flooding on July 4.

Kerr County saw much of the devastation. At Camp Mystic, one of several summer camps dotted along the Guadalupe River, 27 campers and counselors died.

Richard “Dick” Eastland, Camp Mystic’s director, died while trying to save campers.

Families of the Camp Mystic victims met with Abbott the day before the start of the second special session.

Camp safety and emergency preparedness were top concerns for lawmakers as the Texas Legislature entered its two special sessions.

On Friday, Abbott signed three bills into law: House Bill 1, Senate Bill 1 and Senate Bill 3. Seven other bills were passed by lawmakers in the weeks and months after the floods.

>> In response to failures and grieving parents, Texas lawmakers advance flood bills

Will require camps to submit emergency plans to the state

Camp staff must train campers on flood emergencies

Camps must install emergency warning systems

Will prohibit cabins within the floodplain

Mandates cabins to display evacuation routes in the event of an emergency

Requires ladders on cabins for rooftop access

Will see the governor’s office establish and administer a grant program to facilitate cost coverage for installing outdoor warning sirens to municipalities, counties, and other governmental entities

The governor could transfer funding and authority to a state agency to carry out the grant program

Records obtained by KSAT Investigates in the days following the floods found that state officials verified Camp Mystic had an emergency plan in place two days before the floods.

While the Camp Mystic families and Eastland’s family support SB1’s call to prohibit structures within the floodplain, it drew the ire of some lawmakers, namely Rep. Wes Vridell (R-Brady).

Vridell, whose district encompasses much of Kerr County, proposed an amendment to SB 1, specifically the point to prohibit cabins in the floodplain.

Vridell said the cost of the mandate could shut down camps, affecting the local economy.

Three other camps sent a letter to lawmakers supporting Vridell’s call to remove that piece of the bill; however, SB 1 passed as is.

Read more: