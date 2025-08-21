Camp Mystic, Eastland family support safety legislation after Hill Country flood tragedy

FILE - Debris covers the area of Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, Monday, July 7, 2025, after a flash flood swept through the area. (AP Photo/Eli Hartman, File)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Camp Mystic and Richard “Dick” Eastland’s family expressed their support Thursday for Senate Bill 1 and House Bill 1, legislation aimed at improving safety at camps and communities along the Guadalupe River.

“We join the families in supporting legislation that will make camps and communities along the Guadalupe River safer, especially the creation of detection and warning systems that would have saved lives on July 4,” the statement reads.

Eastland, who was the director of Camp Mystic, died while trying to save campers.

“Whatever is included in the final measure passed by the Legislature, Camp Mystic will go above and beyond to support the safety and well-being of every camper and counselor,” the statement reads.

On Tuesday, the parents of Camp Mystic flood victims testified before the Texas Senate Committee on Disaster Preparedness and Flooding.

Camp Mystic, located along the Guadalupe River outside of Hunt, Texas, saw catastrophic devastation from the Hill Country floods, where 27 campers and camp counselors were killed.

If SB1 passes, it would require camps in flood-prone areas to abide by certain regulations, which would include having an evacuation plan for additional emergencies, such as flash floods, in addition to fires or a missing camper.

The bill also includes other requirements for camps, such as having an active license listed online. For a camp to renew or be granted a new license, it would be prohibited from having cabins in floodplains.

Camps would also be required to have operating radios for real-time weather alerts from a professional weather service and maintain an evacuation route on campgrounds that are lit at night.

SB1 would also require the installation and maintenance of an emergency warning system.

If HB1 becomes law, it would aim for youth camps to have updated written emergency plans covering a range of situations, including natural disasters, lost campers, fires and medical emergencies.

Camps must also submit their plans for state approval, providing training to staff and volunteers and share the plans with campers and parents. The bill also authorizes civil penalties for noncompliance.

Below is the full statement issued by Camp Mystic and the Eastland family:

“We are heartbroken over the loss of 27 precious campers and counselors at Camp Mystic. We are so inspired by the parents who, in the midst of their unimaginable grief, shared their daughters’ stories. We are praying for them and all those in our community who, like us, lost loved ones on July 4.

“We join the families in supporting legislation that will make camps and communities along the Guadalupe River safer, especially the creation of detection and warning systems that would have saved lives on July 4. Dick Eastland gave his life fighting to save the girls whose care was entrusted to Camp Mystic. Whatever is included in the final measure passed by the Legislature, Camp Mystic will go above and beyond to support the safety and well-being of every camper and counselor.

“Despite our collective and continued grief, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to the incredible first responders, volunteers and search and rescue teams who have stepped forward during our community’s greatest time of need. Their continued bravery, tireless dedication and compassion, especially amid the ongoing search and recovery efforts, have brought hope and comfort to so many. Their actions remind us of the strength we have when we come together.

“Honoring the lives of the 27 precious campers and counselors has been and will continue to be our focus.”

