Gov. Greg Abbott to join AT&T for laptop giveaway in Kerr County

CENTER POINT, Texas – Texas Governor Greg Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott will join AT&T officials to give away more than 200 laptops to Kerr County students on Thursday.

The event will be held at the Center Point High School Gymnasium, and the students and families receiving the laptops were pre-selected, according to a news release.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article beginning at 11 a.m. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The release said 265 laptops would go to Center Point ISD students, while 15 would go to Kerr County families.

“As part of our ongoing support, we are providing laptops to K-12 students in the region, ensuring they have the resources they need to begin the school year strong,” the release stated.

Thursday marks two months since the deadly floods ripped through Kerr County, killing more than 100 people.

Center Point was one of several communities in the Texas Hill Country affected by the July 4 flooding.

