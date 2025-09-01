Interior designer restores home feeling for Hill Country flood victims with furniture donations

INGRAM. Texas – Since the deadly July 4 floods in the Texas Hill Country, Christina Flood has used her talents to assist those in dire straits.

Flood is an interior designer who owns and operates her shop in Ingram. After the disaster in the Hill Country, she has taken some of her inventory to provide flood victims with it for free.

“Home means everything to me,” said Flood.

It’s not like she wasn’t directly affected by the catastrophic event.

“We lost our little river house. Everything was just tossed about in the mud,” said Flood.

Luckily for Flood, her family’s primary home was not affected. Now, when she looks around and notices what others have lost, Flood feels the need to help.

“When they come home and see beautiful things again, that’s what I want to do,” said Flood.

She even offered someone affected by the disaster a free living room set.

“I wanted to offer furniture — quality furniture — not just donated pieces, not just bargain store finds,” said Flood.

So far, Flood said she has donated $20,000 worth of furniture.

“She’s been a saint,” said Brenda Trolinger.

Earlier this month, KSAT spoke with Trolinger as she and her husband started to rebuild their Ingram home.

Raging floodwaters had either swept away or ruined all of their possessions inside the home. Thankfully, the belongings will be replaced, thanks to Flood.

“We are going to have nice furniture; we have hope that we are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel," said Trolinger.

Flood’s goal is to ease the transition for people affected by the disaster.

“When I see the joy that it brings to other people, it means everything to me,” said Flood.

Flood said she wants to help people heal so that they can feel at home.

“It may seem like nothing to a lot of people. It’s just things in a home, but it’s a life,” said Flood. “I mean, it’s kind of the heartbeat of your home when you walk in, it feels warm, and it’s memories, it’s all of the things.”

