Kerr County officials consider draining Ingram Lake after floods, but neighbors want ‘immediate’ action

Debris rests on a bridge over the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

KERR COUNTY, Texas – Kerr County officials are considering draining Ingram Lake following the Hill Country floods, responding to growing concerns from neighbors about pollution, debris and safety hazards in the water.

During a commissioners court meeting on Monday, many residents were vocal in requesting that Kerr County drain Ingram Lake “immediately” so that debris can be removed. A coalition of about 100 neighbors gathered more than 600 signatures on a petition demanding that the lake be drained.

Residents reported foul-smelling bubbles of oil and other pollutants rising through the lake following the deadly Fourth of July floods.

“Ingram and Guadalupe are choked with submerged vehicles, RVs, twisted metal, and massive trees. They trap and drown recreational users,” said Kathy Simmons, who spoke during the meeting’s public comment agenda item. “They’re hazardous, hidden causes for boating accidents.”

Simmons added that the vehicles could be releasing gasoline and diesel fuel into Ingram Lake.

Another resident said, “I’m burning three candles every day just to try and keep the smell out of the house.”

Neighbors said that if no action is taken, the local tourism economy will collapse, property values will plummet and the tax base will shrink, forcing tax increases to maintain basic services.

Commissioner Rich Paces said Kerr County “intends to do something” about draining Ingram Lake. However, there’s a study and permit process that could take some time.

“That’s why we signed a memorandum of agreement with the Guadalupe Blanco River Authority to start studying in preparation for eventually draining the lake,” Paces said.

Commissioner Tom Jones, on the other hand, said Kerr County is still in the recovery process, which could take months to complete.

“The primary focus here is still recovery,“ Jones said. ”That has got to remain first and foremost on our minds, with nothing but honor and respect for these families."

Jones said draining Ingram Lake is currently not feasible, as the focus remains on the recovery process and debris removal.

However, Jones said that if the Upper Guadalupe River Authority does not discover what the laboratory is searching for, draining Ingram Lake could be the next option.

Despite the concerns and the petition, no immediate action was taken.

Commissioners said they want to hold a workshop with neighbors in the future. However, neighbors said they have been reaching out to the court for the last month without success.

“We’ve invited them to meetings and things always seem to come up,” a neighbor said.

