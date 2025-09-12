2 Kerr County disaster recovery centers to close briefly, reopen as outreach centers, officials say

KERRVILLE, Texas – Two disaster recovery centers (DRCs) in Kerr County will close briefly before reopening early next week; however, officials are sending mixed signals on the closures.

According to a Facebook post from Kerr County, the DRC location at the Hill Country Youth Event Center will reopen as a Disaster Outreach Center (DOC) on Sept. 15.

When it reopens as a DOC, it will still offer locals impacted by the deadly July 4 floods a place for many resources that are available to them.

While the post said the DRC at LJ Vineyards in Hunt will remain open without interruption, a Friday press release from FEMA said the center will close on Saturday and reopen at 8 a.m. on Sept. 15.

“The closing of the final Disaster Recovery Center does not mean FEMA is leaving the state,” the organization said in the press release. “FEMA will continue to work with the Texas Division of Emergency Management to help survivors and communities recover from the floods.”

KSAT has reached out to Kerr County and FEMA regarding the discrepancy.

FEMA reminded those impacted by the floods that the deadline to apply for assistance is 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28.

You can keep in touch with FEMA through its portal at DisasterAssistance.gov, the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, or by visiting a Disaster Outreach Center, where representatives are on-site.

FEMA provided the following locations for those impacted by the July 4 floods:

Burnet County

AgriLife Building – 607 N. Vandeveer St., Burnet, TX 78611. Their hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. Closed Saturday and Sunday. This location has a projected closing date of Friday, Oct. 3.

Kerr County

Hill County Youth Event Center - 3785 Memorial Blvd. Kerrville, TX 78028. Their hours are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday. They are closed on Sundays. This location will open on Monday, Sept. 15.

L J Vineyards (formerly Bridget’s Basket) - 1551 Texas Highway 39, Hunt, TX 78024. Their hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday. They are closed on Sundays. This location will open on Monday, Sept. 15.

San Saba County

San Saba Civic Center - 1190 S. Thomas Stewart Dr., San Saba, TX 76877. Their hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday. This location has a projected closing date of Friday, Sept. 26.

Travis County

Round Mountain Baptist Church - 14500 Round Mountain Rd, Leander, TX 78641. Their hours are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday. They are closed on Sunday. This location has a projected closing date of Tuesday, Sept. 30.

