2 weeks remain to apply for federal assistance following July flooding, FEMA says

SAN ANTONIO – Hill Country and Central Texas homeowners, renters and business owners have two weeks left to request federal assistance after the catastrophic floods in July.

In a news release, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said the deadline to send in an assistance application is Sunday, Sept. 28. After the deadline, people affected by the floods can still upload information and submit paperwork to their FEMA account.

The agency said only 10 counties are considered eligible for disaster assistance following the July flooding that killed more than 100 people statewide: Burnet, Guadalupe, Kerr, Kimble, McCulloch, Menard, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis and Williamson.

Applications can be submitted here.

There is no cost to apply for FEMA assistance. The agency said that specialists are available to offer free guidance on aid, which includes money to help with housing repairs or the replacement of damaged appliances and furnishings.

Business owners can also file for a physical disaster loan with the Small Business Administration (SBA). According to FEMA, the SBA “provides low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, nonprofit organizations and businesses of all sizes.”

Similar to FEMA, the SBA’s application deadline for the loan is also Sept. 28.

Survivors can also use the FEMA mobile app or call FEMA’s helpline at 800-621-3362.

