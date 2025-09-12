San Antonio church holds vigil to remember Charlie Kirk

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio church held a vigil to remember Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, who was fatally shot at an event at a Utah college.

Christian Family Church on the North Side gathered more than 100 people on Thursday to pray following Kirk’s death.

“Not only was he a great debater, but I believe that he was a modern-day evangelist that spoke about Jesus every single moment that he possibly could,” said Pastor Luke Oliver.

Kirk’s killing Wednesday is the latest example of political violence in the U.S. spanning a range of political ideologies and affecting both major political parties.

“Charlie Kirk was a major voice for people in my generation,” said Hannah Wright, an attendee. “I watch him every day ... I think it’s very respectful to hold a prayer vigil tonight just to honor him.”

The FBI on Thursday said it was looking for a “person of interest” in connection with Kirk’s shooting. The agency released photos and video showing a person wearing a hat, sunglasses and a long-sleeve black shirt.

>> WATCH: FBI releases video of person of interest in Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Utah university

“We are living in challenging times,” Oliver said. “It doesn’t matter what side of the fence you sit on politically. It’s never okay. I’ll emphasize that it is never okay to kill someone because you don’t agree.”

Read more: