Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run involving motorcycle on North Side, SAPD says The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Fredericksburg Road FILE - A police vehicle flashes its lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized Friday night after a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.
The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Fredericksburg Road near West Woodlawn Avenue.
Police said the man was not using a crosswalk when an unknown motorcycle, traveling southeast on Fredericksburg Road, hit him.
The driver of the motorcycle fled the scene without stopping to render aid, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital for further treatment.
When found, police said the driver will face a charge of collision involving serious bodily injury.
