Kerrville Economic Improvement Corporation to discuss continued response to July 4 floods

KERRVILLE, Texas – The City of Kerrville’s Economic Improvement Corporation is expected to meet on Monday to discuss the city’s continued response to the floods on the Fourth of July.

In addition to discussions about Kerrville’s recovery effort status and its continued response to the floods, the Economic Improvement Corporation is also scheduled to address several projects, as well as a financial report for August.

According to a meeting agenda, the projects revolve around the following topics:

Downtown-area streetscape

Olympic Pool renovations

Travis Street pump upsizing

Granger McDonald Park

Megaacrete

James Avery traffic signal

The Economic Improvement Corporation includes seven members who promote and develop industrial and manufacturing enterprises to encourage employment and public welfare, including financing the acquisition, construction, equipping, maintenance and operating costs of any project.

