Kerrville City Council to vote on new budget, taxpayer impact

Water flows through the Guadalupe River on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, after a flash flood swept through the area in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerrville City Council will meet on Tuesday to present and vote on the fiscal year 2026 budget and taxpayer impact as well as discuss the city’s continued response to the Fourth of July flood.

Councilmembers will meet at 4 p.m. for a workshop and again at 6 p.m. for their regular meeting. KSAT will livestream both meetings in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

At the workshop, the city is slated to hear updates on community recovery, Kerr Together, and the proposed budget and tax rate for fiscal year 2026.

At the meeting, council members will hear from the public and vote on the budget.

Last month, during the budget process, council members voted to move forward with the highest property tax rate possible without voter approval.

The budget’s proposed tax rate is 57.11 cents per $100 of assessed property value. The potential rate hike represents an increase of more than 2% over last year’s rate, 55.95 cents per $100.

If the full rate is adopted, it will generate an additional $471,000 in city revenue, Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice previously said.

The council will not vote on adopting a rate until Sept. 23, after the budget is voted on.

