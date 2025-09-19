2 hospitalized after West Side garage fire, SAFD says

Fire officials responded around 5 p.m. to a call near Figaro Canyon and Ranger Point.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out in their West Side home, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

Fire officials responded around 5 p.m. Thursday after reports of hearing an explosion near Figaro Canyon and Ranger Point.

When firefighters arrived, they found the garage fully engulfed in flames. Crews contained the fire to the garage and quickly extinguished it, according to the department.

Officials said four people live in the house, but only two were inside at the time.

The department said the injuries were not related to the fire.

