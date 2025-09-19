2 hospitalized after West Side garage fire, SAFD says When firefighters arrived, they found the garage fully engulfed in flames Fire officials responded around 5 p.m. to a call near Figaro Canyon and Ranger Point. (KSAT 12) SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized after a fire broke out in their West Side home, the San Antonio Fire Department said.
Fire officials responded around 5 p.m. Thursday after reports of hearing an explosion near Figaro Canyon and Ranger Point.
When firefighters arrived, they found the garage fully engulfed in flames. Crews contained the fire to the garage and quickly extinguished it, according to the department.
Officials said four people live in the house, but only two were inside at the time.
The department said the injuries were not related to the fire.
Read also:
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Sonia DeHaro headshot
Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.
Ricardo Moreno headshot
Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT.
Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news.
When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.