San Antonio police highlight safety tips after attempted vehicle break-in

SAN ANTONIO – Two people’s attempt to steal a truck was thwarted early Wednesday morning, a Southeast Side homeowner told KSAT 12.

San Antonio Police are looking for the suspects, who were caught on surveillance cameras.

The video showed one person attempting to break into the vehicle, while the other points a gun at the home’s front door.

“One gentleman with tools were trying to break off the horns in the front of the car,” homeowner Sam said. “At the time, the other gentleman re-cocking his gun multiple times and re-aiming at the front door.”

The homeowner’s son-in-law yelled at the suspects from the home, prompting them to run away.

“Luckily enough, we saved the property, but it is scary,” Sam said. “We’re all sick to our stomach about this.”

“What if that gentleman would have pointed his gun at the window and started firing?” Sam continued.

Sam said he has filed a police report and told KSAT he plans to press charges.

There have been 6,682 motor vehicle thefts this year, as of Aug. 31, according to a San Antonio police dashboard. In the same timeframe, there have been 4,655 cases reported of breaking and entering.

In an email sent to KSAT, police shared the following tips to guard against vehicle break-ins:

Lock your car : Approximately 60% of stolen vehicles are left unlocked

Take your keys : Never hide a second set of keys in or on your vehicle

Hide your belongings: Valuables or firearms left in plain sight attract thieves

San Antonio police also encourages people to park in well-lit, secure locations such as an attended lot, garage or parking structure.

The department also said that the vehicle’s registration, title, insurance cards, firearms and any other valuables should never be left in a vehicle.

Police said if a suspect is encountered, people should not confront them, but instead report it to police immediately.

