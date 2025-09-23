Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in northwest Bexar County, BCSO says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A male pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving a Toyota Tundra in northwest Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Sunday in the 19900 block of State Highway 16 southbound.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said it is seeking information from the public on a white Toyota Tundra. The truck sustained significant damage to its front right side in the collision.

The truck is also missing a part of its front fender as well as the right headlight, the sheriff’s office said.

The pedestrian’s name, age, cause and manner of death are pending from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact bcsotips@bexar.org or Traffic Homicide Unit investigator Treadwell at 210-335-6070. The post said to reference case number 2025-BCSO-021456.

