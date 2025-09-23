2 dead after multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in La Salle County, DPS says

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash involving at least two vehicles that hampered traffic for several hours on Monday in La Salle County.

LA SALLE COUNTY, Texas – Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash that hampered traffic for several hours on Monday in La Salle County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office responded around 3:50 p.m. to the crash on Interstate 35 near mile marker 55, the agency said Monday evening in a statement to KSAT.

Recommended Videos

When DPS and La Salle County deputies arrived at the scene, they found a Ford pickup truck and the semi-trailer portion of a tractor-trailer fully engulfed in flames.

Two passengers inside the Ford pickup truck were found dead at the scene, the agency said.

Investigators believe the pickup truck collided with the back of the trailer while both vehicles were traveling northbound. It is unclear whether speeding was a factor.

The driver of the semi-truck was treated for minor injuries, officials said.

Traffic was stalled and diverted off the highway as crews worked for several hours to clear the scene.

Read more: