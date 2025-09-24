San Antonio Marathon reveals medals for full and half races, celebrating city’s culture

SAN ANTONIO – The motivation to cross the finish line at the inaugural San Antonio Marathon just increased.

The medals for both the full- and half-marathons were revealed on Tuesday. To obtain a medal, participants must finish one of the races.

Both medals offer a taste of some of the staples that define San Antonio, whether it be the Alamo, the Tower of the Americas, or the cowboy boots at North Star Mall.

The half-marathon medal features a mariachi band, while the full-marathon medal depicts a Mexican folk dancer.

The San Antonio Marathon, set to take place on Dec. 7, 2025, will succeed the Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon. That race had been held in San Antonio for 16 years.

Runners can still register for the races on the marathon’s website. Registration for the 5K race on Dec. 5 is also available.

