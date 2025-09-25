‘Do not give up’: San Antonio woman with Stage 4 lung cancer continues to fight

SAN ANTONIO – While most people were trying to navigate the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic in 2020, Dilva “DJ” Galan was coming to terms with something far more personal.

Galan was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer that had already spread beyond her lungs.

“Not only did I have it in my lungs, but I had it in my liver, my bones, and also my brain,” Galan said, in part. “I had brain tumors.”

Doctors immediately began radiation treatments on her brain. Galan said that 10 days of treatment stopped the brain tumors from growing. However, she is still battling lung cancer.

“Everybody has been such a great help for me,” Galan said. “And I think that’s why I’m here — prayers and support. I think that allows me to be here and fight still.”

Galan said the support and love of her family have helped her through the tough times. The Head for the Cure 5K has also provided her with strength and hope.

This year marks Galan’s fourth time participating in the race, joining survivors, supporters and families to raise awareness and funds for brain cancer research. Her team is called “We Can Do It.”

“I love the event,” she said. “I love the camaraderie. I do have a couple of friends who also have brain tumors who have been participating with me as well.”

As the 12th annual Head for the Cure 5K approaches, Galan said she plans to be there.

“It’s hard to stay upbeat the whole time,” she said. “But as much as you can, laugh and do whatever you normally do.”

Despite the challenges and moments of doubt, Galan’s determination remains strong as she encourages others facing similar battles.

“Do not give up,” she said. “We can do it.”

