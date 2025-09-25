Man shot, killed at Southeast Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds late Wednesday at a Southeast Side apartment complex, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the complex in the 4800 block of Pecan Valley Drive, not far from East Southcross, around 11:35 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

After receiving more calls for a shooting, officers found the victim’s body with multiple gunshot wounds between some vehicles on the property, police said.

EMS officials arrived and pronounced the man dead.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, has not yet been identified. A cause and manner of death are pending from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

SAPD did not immediately indicate what prompted the shooting. No info on a potential suspect was available.

