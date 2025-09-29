Kerrville VFW needs support to rebuild community gathering space after Hill Country floods

KERRVILLE, Texas – Nearly three months after devastating floods swept through the Hill Country on July 4, Kerrville VFW Post 1480 is still working to recover, not just for themselves but for the community they’ve long served.

In the days following the floods, members of the post stepped in to help their neighbors, distributing emergency supplies and financial relief, even as their own building stood damaged beyond use.

“I probably ended up disbursing close to $20,000 to regular citizens who had damage done to their property and close to maybe $30,000 to veterans,” said Edward Jackson, a member of the Kerrville VFW.

“We didn’t even have time to fix what we had in the building as far as damage,” said fellow VFW member Erik Burton.

The flood damage forced the VFW Post to gut its facility completely. Four feet of interior walls and contents were lost, including the kitchen and bar.

“Everything four feet down has been wiped out of here,” Jackson said. “Our kitchen has been totally wiped out, so has the bar.”

The two veterans said they’re focused on restoring their building — not just as a place for veterans but as a critical gathering space for the community.

But the rebuilding effort will take support.

“It’s an uphill struggle for us right now,” said Jackson. “We spent a lot of time helping a lot of people, and we’re kind of now sitting here by ourselves.”

Anyone interested in helping VFW Post 1480 can call their office at 830-896-3494.