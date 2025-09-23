Ingram artist uses community connections, social media to support flood survivors

San Antonio – When the Fourth of July floods tore through Ingram, many residents found themselves suddenly without the basic things: homes, cars, paperwork and even shoes.

While federal and county aid have been promised, Ingram artist Darrin Potter has been filling the gap in the meantime—not as a formal relief organization, but as a neighbor with a phone.

Potter is a property owner in Ingram. He’s also an artist and a connector.

He learned quickly that the money meant to assist survivors wouldn’t arrive overnight, and that the path to federal help can be full of confusing requirements.

“I went to FEMA, and even though I had five houses with water, I wasn’t qualified for anything because they only cover your primary residence,” Potter said. “The other end of the coin would be like, oh, you don’t own it, you’re not qualified for anything. It’s almost like an insurance policy where they’re trying to find some little thing to where they don’t have to pay out.”

For many survivors, simply completing the Federal Emergency Management Agency paperwork can feel impossible. Potter started helping neighbors to meet those requirements.

Potter wanted to do more, so he turned to what he had: relationships and social networks. Using his contacts and Facebook followers, Potter began connecting people to immediate forms of assistance, including temporary housing, tools, lists of churches and local agencies that were handing out money. He also helped people navigate the patchwork of relief that exists before larger funds are distributed.

“I am not an organization, I’m an artist with a phone,” Potter said. “I’m just trying to put a Band-Aid on until the cavalry can get there, just keep the wolves from the door, keep them from being homeless, keep them fed, keep their sanity until I can get them plugged in to some real relief.”

Potter makes it clear that he is not soliciting donations and that he’s simply connecting the dots. The help that he distributes comes from people he knows in the community. He focuses on neighbors, friends and friends-of-friends — people he can verify and get immediate help to.

Potter said Kerr County has received significant donations, but much of the aid remains controlled. He stated that it must be carefully distributed.

His message to other survivors is simple and hopeful: more financial help is coming, but in the meantime, look to your neighbors and networks.

