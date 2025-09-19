Wall of Hope memorial to be permanently displayed at The Point in Ingram

INGRAM, Texas – The Cailloux family has gifted the Hill Country Arts Foundation the Wall of Hope, a memorial created after the devastating July 4 floods in the Texas Hill Country.

The foundation announced that the Wall of Hope will be permanently displayed at The Point in Ingram. The memorial site will be called The Garden on the Guadalupe at The Point.

“This gift from the Cailloux family stands among the most meaningful and generous acts of stewardship our community has ever received,” said Callie Earnest, project director for the Garden on the Gaudalupe at The Point.

The wall symbolizes resilience in the wake of the tragedy. Originally built on Water Street in downtown Kerrville, it was created with support from thousands of people around the world.

It honors first responders, volunteers, search and rescue teams, including K9 and equine units, as well as the survivors of the flood.

“The Wall of Hope is more than a structure; it is the heart of our community at its most united,” Earnest said. “It tells the story of how, in our darkest hours, strangers became family and hope emerged from heartbreak. To carry this legacy forward at The Point is both a privilege and a sacred responsibility.”

Plans for the memorial are still in progress, with a dedication ceremony to be announced at a later date.

The Garden on the Guadalupe will be free to all visitors once completed.

