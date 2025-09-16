Whataburger raises more than $1.7 million for 9 nonprofits aiding Hill Country flood recovery

(Gage Goulding, Copyright 2025 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

FILE - Trees pushed over by floodwaters along the Guadalupe River in the Texas Hill Country on Aug. 3, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger announced Tuesday that more than $1 million was raised through a fundraiser to support communities affected by the devastating Hill Country floods.

The “Cups That Care” fundraiser collected more than $1.7 million from July 9 through Sept. 8, according to a news release.

Customers across 17 states purchased limited-edition $2 commemorative cups, with all proceeds benefiting relief efforts.

At a Tuesday press conference, Whataburger CEO Debbie Stroud presented checks to four of the nonprofit organizations: Children’s Bereavement Center, Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, Gary Sinise Foundation and Team Rubicon.

Funds raised were distributed to nine total nonprofit organizations providing disaster response, mental health services and long-term rebuilding support.

Below is a full list of organizations and the donations received:

Additional funds will support long-term rebuilding efforts in Kerrville and future disaster relief in “communities across Whataburger’s footprint,” the release stated.

