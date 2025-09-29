Lessons from Hill Country floods drive Hunt Volunteer Fire Department to enhance training

HUNT, Texas – Crews with the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department were at ground zero on the Fourth of July when the catastrophic floods hit the Hill Country.

The Volunteer Fire Department is a nonprofit organization of approximately 30 people. They cover approximately 167 miles of land, with only a few access roads and five river crossings to consider in the event of an emergency.

The team uses their trucks and teams strategically. However, they lost a building and two trucks during the floods.

Maintenance Chief John Barone said support from the community has been a blessing.

From four-wheelers to chainsaws and even an ice machine, all of it was needed. But the most important part, Barone said, is the lessons learned.

“Right now, I have 10 people signed up for EMR training, Emergency Medical Responder Training,” he said.

There are still needs, such as first-aid bags, to equip the 10 firefighters who will be trained, according to Barone.

“I want to say they were like about $1,000. But it’s a bigger one. It has oxygen bottles and stuff like that,” he said.

Barone shared that some of the costs have been graciously covered by groups and funds already donated. Comedian Ron White said he is buying one of their new trucks.

A BBQ benefit concert is being held on Oct. 18 in Boerne for the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department. The organizers of Pure Country BBQ need corporate sponsors.

Contact Madeleine Ebeling at 210-563-1775 for further information.

