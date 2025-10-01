North East ISD may revise cellphone ban policy after TEA intervention and legislative pressure

SAN ANTONIO – After one month of approving a new cellphone ban policy, North East Independent School District (NEISD) may be forced to revise it once again.

In a letter obtained by KSAT and sent home to parents Tuesday, the district said the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and an unidentified Texas legislator contacted them to “tighten” its current cellphone policy.

The district’s current policy states, “Students are prohibited from using a personal communication device while on school property during the school day, except under the circumstances described in this policy.”

This means students must turn off and store all electronic devices — including cellphones, tablets and smartwatches during instructional time. However, they can use them during lunch and passing periods.

Now, the TEA, which is reviewing the district’s policy, is asking them to comply with their cell phone guidance, which calls for a complete ban on electronic devices throughout the entire school day.

In response to the suggestion, North East ISD Superintendent Dr. Sean Maika informed parents that the TEA didn’t define its own “school day” in its guidance, which allowed districts to exercise their authority to define it themselves.

Maika also stated the TEA’s action goes against education code sections 7.003 and 11.151, which delegate authority to the district.

Maika added that their suggestion undermines local decision-making.

While no immediate changes have been made, the district’s board of trustees will discuss its cellphone policy again during a meeting on Oct. 6.

