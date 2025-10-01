Places offering help for government employees affected by the shutdown

The dome of the U.S. Capitol is seen at sunrise on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

SAN ANTONIO – The federal government shut down on Wednesday after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to reach an agreement on funding.

Roughly 750,000 federal workers were expected to be furloughed, with some potentially fired, according to the Associated Press.

While work at some government offices will continue and furloughed federal workers will continue to get paid, many offices will be shuttered — perhaps permanently, the AP reported.

About 38,000 federal workers are located in the San Antonio and New Braunfels area.

If you’re a government employee impacted by the shutdown, here’s how local organizations are offering assistance:

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office

BCSO is offering jobs to federal employees impacted by the shutdown.

Those interested must pass both written and oral exams, and they’ll be offered a conditional offer of employment on the spot, according to BCSO.

Walk-in testing is available from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 207 N. Comal St.

Anyone with questions can text “DEPUTY” to 210-934-7028 or email bcso.recruiting@bexar.org.

“In moments of uncertainty, the Sheriff’s Office is proud to stand with our community and provide opportunity,” BCSO said in a news release.

Click here for more information on BCSO careers.

San Antonio Food Bank

The San Antonio Food Bank offers food assistance and free services to connect people with benefits.

“A government shutdown can push families in our community to make tough choices—like keeping food on the table or paying the bills. If you or a loved one are feeling the impact, know this, your San Antonio Food Bank is here for you," the San Antonio Food Bank posted on Facebook.

Anyone in need of services can click here or call 210-431-8326. The food bank’s phone line is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays.

USAA

San Antonio-based USAA is offering a no-interest loan and payment relief options for employees affected by the shutdown.

USAA members employed by impacted federal agencies who have received a direct deposit into a USAA checking or savings account within 30 days prior to the beginning of the shutdown will be able to apply for a no-interest loan equal to the amount of one net paycheck, up to $6,000.

In addition to the loan, eligible members may qualify for various payment relief options across USAA banking and insurance products.

“We have an unwavering commitment to ensure the financial security of our members and this program is part of that value that we deliver every day,” Michael Moran, president of USAA Federal Savings Bank, said in a news release. “Members trust USAA because they can count on us to stand by them through life’s unexpected moments, and exceptional service means meeting them with offerings like this to give them additional peace of mind.”

Applications can be completed via the USAA app, website or by phone. Click here for more details.

