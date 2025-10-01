Residents shaken after live pipe bomb found at Northwest Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A live pipe bomb was found Tuesday morning at a Northwest Side apartment complex, prompting evacuations and a response from San Antonio police and federal agents.

The device was found around 9 a.m. in a grassy area of the Clara Apartments, located in the 10700 block of Interstate 10 westbound near Huebner Road.

SAPD Sgt. Travis Gourley said a maintenance worker initially spotted the device and unknowingly moved it to the apartment office before recognizing it might be dangerous and calling 911.

“Bomb squad made the scene — they determined the device to be a live device,” Gourley said. “They decided to make the device safe enough to transport, and it will be transported away from the location.”

He added that black powder was leaking from the device, which was later detonated at a secure location.

Police evacuated residents within a 300-foot radius and conducted a sweep of the area with K-9 units and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

As of Tuesday night, no suspects had been identified, and no arrests had been made.

“There’s no indication of any specific threat to a person or group,” Gourley said. “We have no knowledge of any disgruntled residents or a target.”

While the device didn’t detonate and no injuries were reported, residents were left shaken.

“It could have exploded everything,” said Jerry Quintero, a resident of the complex. “They’re putting every resident here’s life in danger.”

Others voiced concerns about the uncertainty surrounding the motive and whether the situation could be a sign of more danger.

“If people are going to go to the extent of making a bomb, they’re not done yet,” said one resident who asked to remain anonymous. “There’s a message behind that.”

The San Antonio Fire Department’s arson unit has since taken over the investigation.

San Antonio police have not issued any public alert regarding an ongoing threat, but residents said they remain uneasy.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department.

