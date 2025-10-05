Fifth annual Raza Cósmica festival unites world cinema in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio film festival is entering its fifth year of dazzling audiences with independent science fiction and speculative projects from across the world.

Across three days, Raza Cósmica will take over the Arthouse at Blue Star and the Central Library, featuring 14 films for audiences.

Aside from Saturday afternoon’s showing at the library, the other three programs, beginning Thursday, Oct. 9, will take place at the Arthouse at Blue Star.

Some of the films to be showcased include an Ireland-based production, “Why the Sun & Moon Live in the Sky,” which follows two teens who, seeking escape from mundanity, plan to build a spacecraft and live in the sky.

Seating for the festival, which runs from Oct. 9-11, is limited. The public is strongly urged to reserve tickets.

