San Antonio International Airport nets $12.6 million supporting new billion dollar terminal project

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport (SAT) received a $12.6 billion grant to support ongoing development for its planned $1.2 billion terminal.

The grant from the Federal Aviation Administration will support elements of the new terminal to include:

Recommended Videos

Parking relocation

Airfield drainage reconstruction

An environmental statement

FAA funds will directly funnel into SAT’s Remain Overnight Parking Relocation project.

“We’re grateful for the strong support from both our federal and state partners,” said City Manager Erik Walsh. “These grants are an investment in the future of our airports and region, helping us move forward with critical projects that improve safety, efficiency, and the overall travel experience for our community.”

The project will relocate seven overnight aircraft parking spots closer to Terminal A to maintain service levels and support long-term terminal development, according to a news release.

Drainage work will upgrade stormwater systems to prevent flooding and help to meet updated FAA and rainfall standards.

The environmental statement, meanwhile, will examine the potential ecological impacts of the project and evaluate options.

The Texas Department of Transportation also awarded Stinson Municipal Airport $1.1 million to support a runway rehabilitation project, according to the release.

The grant awards come weeks after SAT announced its 10th cross-country destination: a nonstop flight service to Toronto, operated by Air Canada.

Departures from SAT begin May 2, 2026, the airport said.

Read more: