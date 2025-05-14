San Antonio International Airport announces plans for new restaurants, more parking

SAN ANTONIO – New restaurants and more parking are coming to the San Antonio International Airport.

The airport announced the changes in a news release Wednesday.

“We continue to experience strong growth at SAT,” Jesus Saenz, director of airports for San Antonio Airport System, said in the release. “With 48 nonstop destinations and more on the horizon, we’re expanding air service like never before. ... It’s all part of delivering an airport experience for which San Antonio can be proud.”

New restaurants

Travelers will be able to dine at new restaurants at the airport, specifically in the Terminal B post-security food court.

“Notably, 75% of the selected concepts are locally rooted, giving travelers an authentic taste of the area while supporting regional businesses,” the release said.

The following restaurants have been confirmed for Terminal B:

2M BBQ – The airport location of 2M BBQ will offer a quick-serve version of its San Antonio streetside restaurant, featuring signature brisket, sausage and barbacoa.

The Tasting Room – A relaxed wine bar showcasing selections from Becker Vineyards and other Texas Hill Country favorites. Travelers can enjoy a tasting experience or grab food to-go.

Bakery Lorraine – A local bakery offering baked goods, including warm frittatas and croissants in the morning, sandwiches and salads in the afternoon and their signature macarons and baked goods all day.

Popeye’s – The chain will bring its Cajun flavors to SAT, offering quick meals to-go or for dine-in, with options like spicy bone-in chicken and breakfast biscuits.

The existing restaurants inside the terminal will remain alongside the new options, the release said.

Food court rendering (San Antonio International Airport)

Other retail and food and beverage concepts that were approved by the San Antonio City Council last year will be added in the coming months, the release said.

Those restaurants include:

Southerleigh

Feliz Modern

Tre Trattoria

Military City USA

Univision

Pharm Table

Freight Chicken

iStore

More parking

The airport is also moving forward with a new parking structure and Ground Transportation Center that is set to accommodate up to 2,000 vehicles, according to the release.

The initiative aims to “address increasing passenger traffic and mobility needs ... and offer travelers a centralized location for ground transportation options, including shuttles, rideshares, taxis, and future mobility services,” the release said.

The structure is being designed to support long-term innovation at the airport, the release said, and will be built to accommodate the future development of an “Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing operations area.”

“This is a pivotal moment for SAT,” Saenz said. “These initiatives are about more than just keeping pace with the growth of the region; they’re about leading the way in delivering a world-class travel experience.”

