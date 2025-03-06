Spirit Airlines launches nonstop flights from San Antonio to Puerto Rico It’s the first time people flying out of San Antonio will have nonstop service to the Caribbean Direct flights out of the San Antonio International Airport to Puerto Rico. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Travelers on Spirit Airlines flying out of San Antonio can now take direct flights to Puerto Rico, according to a press release.
The route connects San Antonio International Airport to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport with up to four flights weekly.
Direct flights from San Antonio to Puerto. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
The release stated it’s the first time people flying out of San Antonio will have nonstop service to the Caribbean.
“We couldn’t thank Spirit Airlines enough for their continued investment here in San Antonio,” said Jesus Saenz Jr., the director of airports for the City of San Antonio.
Spirit Airlines operates flights from San Antonio to eight nonstop destinations.
Read also
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Andrew Wilson headshot
Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.