Spirit Airlines launches nonstop flights from San Antonio to Puerto Rico

Direct flights out of the San Antonio International Airport to Puerto Rico.

SAN ANTONIO – Travelers on Spirit Airlines flying out of San Antonio can now take direct flights to Puerto Rico, according to a press release.

The route connects San Antonio International Airport to Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport with up to four flights weekly.

The release stated it’s the first time people flying out of San Antonio will have nonstop service to the Caribbean.

“We couldn’t thank Spirit Airlines enough for their continued investment here in San Antonio,” said Jesus Saenz Jr., the director of airports for the City of San Antonio.

Spirit Airlines operates flights from San Antonio to eight nonstop destinations.