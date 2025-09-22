New international flight launching out of San Antonio airport

SAN ANTONIO – Air Canada announced a nonstop flight service that travels from San Antonio International Airport (SAT) to the Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) in Ontario.

San Antonio director of Airports Jesus Saenz and City Manager Erik Walsh made the announcement Monday morning at SAT.

Departures from SAT begin May 2, 2026, every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The flight departs SAT at 10:30 a.m. and lands in Canada at approximately 3:07 p.m.

Departures from Canada to SAT begin May 1 and are offered at 6:20 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“With this new nonstop connection, we look forward to continuing to foster relationships between our two communities and throughout Canada,” Walsh said.

The addition is SAT’s 10th international destination and the only one in Canada.

This is not the first time Air Canada has operated in San Antonio. In 2019, the airline ended a similar nonstop service to SAT that lasted close to two years.

United Airlines travelers who add their MileagePlus number are also eligible to earn Premier Bonus Miles, priority check-in and a free checked bag.

To view available flights, click here.

Read more: