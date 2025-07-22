Frontier Airlines adds nonstop flights from San Antonio to Phoenix

SAN ANTONIO – Frontier Airlines announced it will expand its nonstop routes from San Antonio with a new flight to Phoenix

The low-cost carrier will begin the service from San Antonio International Airport to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Oct. 10, 2025.

The new service will operate three times weekly on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays. To celebrate the launch, Frontier Airlines is offering promotional fares starting at $49 for tickets from San Antonio to Phoenix.

“Earlier this summer we celebrated Frontier’s resumption of nonstop service to Atlanta, and we’re thrilled to see the growth continue,” Jesus Saenz, director of airports for the City of San Antonio Aviation Department, said in a news release. “We continue to work tirelessly on expanding nonstop service from SAT which includes new routes, new airlines, and new options on existing routes.”

Jacob Tyler, the air service administrator for the city, said the San Antonio International Airport has seen a growth in ultra-low-cost carriers in recent years.

“This has increased competition resulting in cheaper fares and more options not only for San Antonians but for residents throughout Central and South Texas,” he said in the release.

Starting Oct. 10, Frontier will offer nonstop flights from San Antonio to five destinations: Atlanta, Denver, Las Vegas, Orlando and Phoenix.

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines also offer nonstop flights from the Alamo City to the Arizona capital.

